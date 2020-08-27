Ping An Insurance Jan-June profit down 29.7%, biggest H1 drop since at least 2008

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China on Thursday reported a 29.7% fall in first-half net profit, its biggest drop for the period in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its business.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China 601318.SS2318.HK on Thursday reported a 29.7% fall in first-half net profit, its biggest drop for the period in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its business.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said its net profit was 68.68 billion yuan ($9.98 billion) for the six months to June, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

That marks the biggest drop in first-half earnings since at least 2008, when it posted a 11.9% drop in first half profits, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 6.8798 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jane Merriman)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More