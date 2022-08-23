Ping An Insurance H1 profit up 3.9%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China 601318.SS, 2318.HK, China's largest insurer by market value, reported a 3.9% rise in first half net profit to 60.3 billion yuan ($8.81 billion), from 58 billion yuan a year earlier, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange showed on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.8459 Chinese yuan renminbi)

