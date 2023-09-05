Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318) Price Target Decreased by 6.88% to 66.58

The average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318) has been revised to 66.58 / share. This is an decrease of 6.88% from the prior estimate of 71.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.21 to a high of 88.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from the latest reported closing price of 47.05 / share.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Maintains 5.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 1.01%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.11% to 888,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 74,452K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,680K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.48% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 63,563K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 48,607K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,486K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 36,445K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,709K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 32,786K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.74% over the last quarter.

