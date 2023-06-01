Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318) Price Target Decreased by 5.81% to 68.93

The average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318) has been revised to 68.93 / share. This is an decrease of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 73.18 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.26 to a high of 93.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from the latest reported closing price of 49.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 0.98%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.53% to 988,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 71,680K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,281K shares, representing an increase of 78.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 767.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 67,457K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,841K shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 107.04% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 52,486K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,991K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 52.93% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 39,830K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,060K shares, representing a decrease of 25.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 11.18% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 37,709K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,086K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 20.36% over the last quarter.

