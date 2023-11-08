News & Insights

Ping An exited its Country Garden stake, has no takeover plan - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 08, 2023 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group 2318.HK sold all of its shares in Country Garden Holdings Co 2007.HK and has no plans to acquire the distressed developer, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Chinese authorities asked Ping An Insurance to take a controlling stake in Country Garden, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the plan.

