Pinewood Technologies Director Buys Shares, Boosts Confidence

October 24, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Pendragon (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has announced that its Non-Executive Director, Nicola Flanders, has purchased 5,714 ordinary shares at a price of £3.465 each. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, signaling a potential vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such insider buying activity often attracts attention from investors looking for cues on stock valuation.

