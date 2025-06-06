Markets
LAD

Pinewood Technologies To Buy 51% Of Lithia's North American JV For $76.5 Mln; Stock Up 12% On LSE

June 06, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pinewood Technologies Group Plc (PINE.L), a cloud-based software provider for the automotive retail industry, and Lithia UK Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithia & Driveway (LAD), on Friday announced a deal in which Pinewood.AI will buy Lithia's 51% interest in their North American joint venture for $76.5 million. The JV is valued at $150 million.

The acquisition will be completed through the issuance of 14.560 million new shares of Pinewood.AI.

"Full ownership of the joint venture gives Pinewood.AI complete control of its North American platform, removing potential barriers to its broader adoption and supporting its expansion across the region's $6.5 billion automotive retail software sector," Pinewood.AI said.

In addition, the two companies have signed a five-year contract to the rollout the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence platform across all Lithia's current and future dealerships in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2028.

Pinewood.AI expects to generate around $40 million in annual recurring revenue, once the current rollout is complete. With additional North America-specific features planned for release by the end of 2028, projected annual revenue from Lithia is expected to reach around $60 million.

PINE was up by 12.77% at 450.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.