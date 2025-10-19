PineStone Sells $41.1 Million in Oracle Stock After Rally — Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

Montreal-based PineStone sold 161,430 shares of Oracle Corporation for an estimated $41.1 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represented 0.3% of PineStone’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-sale, PineStone reported holding 3.4 million Oracle shares valued at $964.5 million, which is about 6% of overall assets.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. disclosed the sale of 161,430 Oracle Corporation shares for an estimated $41.11 million in the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Friday.

What Happened

What Else to Know

PineStone’s sale brings its Oracle position to 6% of reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:TSM: $1.8 billion (11.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $1.6 billion (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $1.5 billion (9.37% of AUM)

NYSE:AZO: $1.1 billion (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:MCO: $1.1 billion (6.7% of AUM)

As of Friday's close, Oracle shares were priced at $291.31, up 68% over the past year and outpacing the S&P 500's nearly 14% gain during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close on Friday) $291.31 Market Capitalization $830.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $59 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.4 billion

Company Snapshot

Oracle offers a comprehensive suite of cloud software applications, infrastructure technologies, database management systems, and hardware products—including Oracle Cloud and Fusion applications.

The company generates revenue primarily through cloud services subscriptions, software licensing, hardware sales, and related support and consulting services.

It serves enterprise customers across diverse industries, including businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide.

Oracle Corporation operates globally in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, operating at scale with over $59.02 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its broad product portfolio and deep integration of cloud and database technologies to deliver mission-critical solutions for large organizations.

Foolish Take

Montreal-based PineStone Asset Management trimmed its Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) position last quarter, selling about $41 million worth of shares while keeping a substantial $964 million stake. The reduction appears consistent with PineStone’s broader portfolio activity, which included scaling back large technology positions such as Moody’s and AutoZone, likely to rebalance after a period of outperformance across top holdings.



Oracle’s stock has surged 68% in the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 14% gain, though shares slid on Friday after the company’s recent Investor Day. The company projected $225 billion in annual revenue and $21 in EPS by the end of the decade, driven by its expanding cloud infrastructure business and partnerships such as its multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI. Analysts from Guggenheim and T.D. Cowen raised their price targets following the event, underscoring optimism despite short-term volatility.



For long-term investors, Oracle’s deep enterprise relationships, accelerating cloud adoption, and growing AI exposure continue to justify its position among PineStone’s largest holdings. The fund’s trim likely reflects prudent profit-taking rather than waning conviction in Oracle’s long-term potential.

