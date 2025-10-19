PineStone Scaled Back AutoZone Amid Record Stock Surge — But Here’s Why It’s Still a Core Holding

Key Points

Montreal-based PineStone sold 16,388 AutoZone shares for an estimated $65.7 million in the third quarter.

Following the sale, PineStone holds 265,305 AutoZone shares valued at $1.1 billion as of September 30.

AutoZone now accounts for 7.1% of fund assets, making it the fourth-largest holding.

On Friday, PineStone Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares for an estimated $65.7 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday, PineStone Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) by 16,388 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $65.7 million. After the sale, PineStone reported holding 265,305 shares valued at $1.1 billion as of September 30.

What Else to Know

This was a partial sale; AutoZone now represents 7.1% of PineStone’s 13F assets under management as of September 30.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:TSM: $1.8 billion (11.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $1.6 billion (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $1.5 billion (9.37% of AUM)

NYSE:AZO: $1.1 billion (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:MCO: $1.1 billion (6.7% of AUM)

As of Friday's market close, AutoZone shares were priced at $4,030.17, up 25% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 14% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close on Friday) $4,030.17 Market Capitalization $67.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.5 billion

Company Snapshot

AutoZone offers a comprehensive range of automotive replacement parts, maintenance items, accessories, and related products for cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks, including both new and remanufactured components.

The retailer operates a retail and distribution business model, generating revenue through in-store sales, commercial delivery programs, and online channels, including proprietary diagnostic software under the ALLDATA brand.

It serves a broad customer base of do-it-yourself consumers and professional automotive repair shops across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket sector, leveraging its extensive store network, product assortment, and integrated commercial programs to maintain a strong market position.

Foolish Take

Montreal-based PineStone Asset Management trimmed its position in AutoZone last quarter, selling about $65.7 million worth of shares but retaining a sizable $1.1 billion stake that still ranks among its top holdings. With AutoZone continuing to represent 7.1% of PineStone’s 13F assets, the move looks more like portfolio fine-tuning than a shift in conviction.



After all, AutoZone’s fundamentals remain strong despite a slight pullback. The retailer’s most recent results showed same-store sales growth of 5.1% and full-year EPS of $144.87, supported by a 14% increase in inventory to fuel new store openings and commercial expansion. CEO Phil Daniele credited continued strength in both the do-it-yourself and commercial segments and reaffirmed the company’s “disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow.”



Shares have fallen about 7% since hitting a record high in mid-September, suggesting investors are consolidating gains after a long rally. For long-term investors, AutoZone’s consistent cash generation, share buybacks, and durable demand for aftermarket parts remain a solid foundation for steady value creation—especially as the company continues to expand domestically and around the world.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly in SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Partial sale: Selling only a portion of a holding, rather than the entire position, in a security or asset.

Holding: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specified benchmark or index over a given period.

Distribution business model: A strategy where a company sells products through both retail locations and delivery to commercial customers.

Proprietary diagnostic software: Specialized software owned and developed by a company, used for vehicle diagnostics or other technical purposes.

Remanufactured components: Used parts that have been restored to like-new condition for resale.

Commercial delivery programs: Services that provide direct delivery of products to business or professional customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

