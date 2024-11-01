Pinestone Capital Appoints Experienced Executive Director

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Li Dapeng as Executive Director and Vice Chairman, effective November 1, 2024. Mr. Li brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in major financial and technology firms, enhancing Pinestone’s leadership team. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise in capital market systems development.

For further insights into HK:0804 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.