Pineapple Holdings (FRA:VC91) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 2.41

The average one-year price target for Pineapple Holdings (FRA:VC91) has been revised to 2.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 2.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.39 to a high of 2.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 246.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pineapple Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC91 is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coldstream Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC91 by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 52.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC91 by 36.92% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

