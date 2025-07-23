Pineapple Financial Inc. Stock (PAPL) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent chatter on X about Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) has been ignited by a dramatic surge in stock price, with some posts noting gains of over 160% in a single day. Discussions highlight a strategic partnership as a potential catalyst for this momentum, drawing significant attention from traders. The rapid climb has sparked intense interest, with many debating whether the stock can sustain its current trajectory.

While enthusiasm dominates much of the conversation, there are also notes of caution circulating on the platform. Some users have pointed to the stock’s volatility and referenced challenges like a recent delisting from a major exchange to the OTC market, raising concerns about liquidity risks. This mix of excitement and skepticism keeps the dialogue around PAPL dynamic and highly engaging.

Pineapple Financial Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Pineapple Financial Inc. insiders have traded $PAPL stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 80 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENDALL LEO MARIN (COO) has made 73 purchases buying 1,527,944 shares for an estimated $74,657 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TASIS ANASTASIOS GIANNOUKAKIS has made 6 purchases buying 686,756 shares for an estimated $40,399 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHUBHA-JEET DASGUPTA (CEO) purchased 33,000 shares for an estimated $1,980

Pineapple Financial Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of Pineapple Financial Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Pineapple Financial Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

