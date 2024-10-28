Pineapple Energy’s SUNation announces strategic partnership with Radial Power

SUNation, the subsidiary of Pineapple Energy (PEGY), announced a strategic partnership with Houston, Texas-based Radial Power, a key player within distributed energy and a provider of sustainability solutions for commercial and industrial real estate asset owners. This strategic partnership will harness the combined expertise of both companies to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions. It also marks a significant step in SUNation’s expansion beyond its traditional New York footprint, positioning the company for broader geographic growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PEGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.