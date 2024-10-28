News & Insights

Pineapple Energy’s SUNation announces strategic partnership with Radial Power

October 28, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

SUNation, the subsidiary of Pineapple Energy (PEGY), announced a strategic partnership with Houston, Texas-based Radial Power, a key player within distributed energy and a provider of sustainability solutions for commercial and industrial real estate asset owners. This strategic partnership will harness the combined expertise of both companies to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions. It also marks a significant step in SUNation’s expansion beyond its traditional New York footprint, positioning the company for broader geographic growth.

