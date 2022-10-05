Pineapple Energy Surges More Than 80%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY), that provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners, are rallying more than 80% Wednesday morning at $2.64 despite no stock-specific news.

Over the past 1 month the stock has gained nearly 40%.

Recently, the company named Eric Ingvaldson as its new CFO, following retirement of previous finance chief.

PEGY has traded in the range of $0.76-$34.20 in the last 1 year.

