Pineapple Energy Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. ( (PEGY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pineapple Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Pineapple Energy Inc. is a Minnesota-based company focused on solar energy solutions, including residential and commercial solar installations, battery storage, and grid services. The company operates through business units like Hawaii Energy Connection and SUNation, providing tailored solar solutions and energy storage systems. In its recent earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Pineapple Energy Inc. highlighted a decrease in sales, reporting $14.7 million compared to $18.3 million in the same period the previous year. The company faced a net loss from continuing operations of $3.3 million for the quarter, reflecting broader challenges in cost management and market conditions. The company’s gross profit decreased to $5.2 million from $7.0 million, with selling, general, and administrative expenses also seeing a reduction. Pineapple Energy Inc. is navigating strategic financial adjustments, including stock splits and financing activities, to better position itself in the solar energy sector. Looking ahead, the management remains focused on integrating and growing its solar, storage, and energy services nationwide, with a strategic emphasis on grassroots growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

