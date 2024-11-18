Pineapple Energy announces corporate name change to SUNation Energy

Pineapple Energy (PEGY) announced that it has begun the effectuation of the change to its corporate name to SUNation Energy, Inc. by filing its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware under our new name, and that the Company will begin trading on Nasdaq under the trading symbol “SUNE” on November 19th, 2024.

