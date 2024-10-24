News & Insights

Pine Technology Holdings Plans Key AGM Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Pine Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1079) has released an update.

Pine Technology Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will consider key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company also seeks approval to issue new shares and make other financial maneuvers to enhance its market position. These steps aim to strengthen the company’s governance and financial standing, offering potential growth opportunities for investors.

