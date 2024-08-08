PINE or SHO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Alpine Income (PINE) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Alpine Income has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sunstone Hotel Investors has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PINE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PINE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.44, while SHO has a forward P/E of 10.53. We also note that PINE has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SHO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.47.

Another notable valuation metric for PINE is its P/B ratio of 0.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SHO has a P/B of 1.02.

These metrics, and several others, help PINE earn a Value grade of B, while SHO has been given a Value grade of C.

PINE sticks out from SHO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PINE is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

