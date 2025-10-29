PINE or OHI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Alpine Income (PINE) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Alpine Income has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Omega Healthcare Investors has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that PINE's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PINE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.08, while OHI has a forward P/E of 13.05. We also note that PINE has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OHI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79.

Another notable valuation metric for PINE is its P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OHI has a P/B of 2.27.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PINE's Value grade of A and OHI's Value grade of C.

PINE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PINE is likely the superior value option right now.

