PINE or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Alpine Income (PINE) or EastGroup Properties (EGP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Alpine Income has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while EastGroup Properties has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PINE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EGP has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PINE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.52, while EGP has a forward P/E of 20.64. We also note that PINE has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EGP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24.

Another notable valuation metric for PINE is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EGP has a P/B of 3.01.

Based on these metrics and many more, PINE holds a Value grade of B, while EGP has a Value grade of D.

PINE sticks out from EGP in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PINE is the better option right now.

