Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.40%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pine Cliff Energy is 1.36. The forecasts range from a low of 1.20 to a high of $1.56. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of 1.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 54.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIFYF by 56.21% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 138K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIFYF by 31.79% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.