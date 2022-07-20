Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) investors will be pleased with their strong 162% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) share price has flown 162% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 47% in about a quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Pinduoduo became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PDD Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Pinduoduo has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Pinduoduo shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 46%. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 38% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pinduoduo better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pinduoduo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

