Pinduoduo put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Pinduoduo with 36,775 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 110 puts and 11/29 weekly 105 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 8,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.56, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 21st.
