Pinduoduo (PDD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the September-quarter sales is pegged at $4.45 billion, suggesting a 33.3% surge from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 73 cents of earnings per share, implying 114.7% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The consensus mark has moved 1.35% south in the past 30 days.

PDD's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 557.9%.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Factors to Consider

Pinduoduo’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from a recovery in consumer demand in China.

Strong consumer interest across different categories like agriculture produce, FMCG, household electronics and cosmetics is likely to have aided the quarterly performance.

Increasing user activity on PDD’s platform owing to growing active buyers might have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Pinduoduo continues witnessing solid momentum among sellers willing to launch their product on PDD’s e-commerce platform. This is likely to have been consistent in the quarter under review.

Partnerships with local communities, shops, farmers and agri-merchants are expected to have aided its performance in the quarter under review.

Growing marketing campaigns are anticipated to have helped Pinduoduo increase user engagement on its platform in the quarter to be reported.

Continuous efforts to strengthen agriculture and grocery businesses are expected to have contributed well to the top line in the quarter under discussion.

Deepening focus on technological advancements in agriculture, logistics systems and infrastructure is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

However, increasing expenditure for online and offline advertisements as well as promotional activities might have affected the quarterly performance.

Further, COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainties, macroeconomic headwinds and rising competition in the e-commerce market are expected to have remained concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinduoduo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pinduoduo has an Earnings ESP of -2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dollar General is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting an increase of 22.6% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.

FactSet Research Systems FDS has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

FactSet is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDS’ earnings is pegged at $3.58 per share, suggesting a 10.2% increase from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Casey’s General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +12.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Casey is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s earnings is pegged at $3.10 per share, suggesting 19.7% growth from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

