Pinduoduo (PDD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 29.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.54 billion, indicating a decline of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 38 cents, suggesting a decline of 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Pinduoduo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 606.8%.

Factors to Note

The company’s strength across the e-commerce business is likely to have contributed significantly to the second-quarter performance.



Pinduoduo’s strengthening efforts toward the integration of online traffic with offline retail experiences are likely to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



A strong momentum across its online marketing and transaction services is expected to have continued driving top-line growth in the quarter under review.



Increasing advertising demand from merchants on PDD’s platform is anticipated to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Apart from this, the company’s well-performing Duo Duo Grocery service is likely to have contributed well.



However, sluggishness in the company’s merchandise sales is likely to have hurt top-line growth in the second quarter.



Escalating pandemic-induced costs are anticipated to have negatively impacted the margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing payment processing fees, and higher costs for cloud services and expenses associated with online marketing services are expected to have been concerning.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinduoduo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Pinduoduo currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



BrownForman ( BF.B ) has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BrownForman is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 12.5% from the prior year’s reported figure.



Campbell Soup CPB has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Caterpillar is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 1.8% from the prior year’s reported figure.



Calavo Growers CVGW has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and is Zacks #3 Ranked at present.



Calavo Growers is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGW’s earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



