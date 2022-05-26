Pinduoduo (PDD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 27.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.32 billion, indicating a decline of 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings per share stands at 27 cents, whereas Pinduoduo reported a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Pinduoduo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 600.1%.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Factors to Note

Pinduoduo’s strength across its online marketing services is likely to have contributed significantly to its first-quarter performance.



Strong momentum across its transaction services is expected to have continued driving top-line growth in the quarter under review.



Additionally, an improving scenario in the agriculture sector is expected to have remained a major dampener during the to-be-reported quarter.



Growing momentum across PDD’s Duo Duo Grocery service is likely to have contributed well.



Pinduoduo’s strengthening efforts toward integrating online traffic with offline retail experiences are likely to have benefited the first-quarter results.



Increasing advertising demand from merchants on PDD’s platform is anticipated to have continued benefiting its performance in the quarter under review.



However, accelerating costs related to the coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to have negatively impacted the margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, sluggishness in the company’s merchandise sales is likely to have hurt the top-line growth in the first quarter.



Moreover, increasing payment processing fees, and higher costs for cloud services and expenses associated with online marketing services, are expected to have been concerning.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinduoduo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Pinduoduo currently has an Earnings ESP of -39.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Veeva Systems VEEV has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Veeva Systems is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 1.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Casey’s General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Casey’s is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, which suggests an increase of 37.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL has an Earnings ESP of +8.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Cracker Barrel is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL’s earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.