Pinduoduo owner PDD moves headquarters to Ireland from China

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 03, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - PDD Holdings Inc PDD.O, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, has moved its headquarters from China to Ireland, according to recent filings from the company.

The latest filings list Dublin as the company's "principal executive offices". Filings as recently as February show Shanghai as the listed address.

The Chinese company, which recently named Jiazhen Zhao, one of the founding members of PDD, as CEO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

PDD reported revenue of 39.82 billion yuan ($5.76 billion) in the fourth quarter, falling short of estimates for 41.01 billion yuan, based on Refinitiv data, as China's post-reopening consumer recovery remains patchy.

($1 = 6.9110 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

