Pinduoduo-owner PDD beats second-quarter revenue expectations, shares jump

Aug 29 (Reuters) - PDD Holdings PDD.O beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, as its discount e-commerce platform Pinduoduo attracted more price-conscious customers and on rapid expansion of its international shopping site, Temu.

U.S.-listed shares of the company, formerly just known as Pinduoduo, rose 8.8% in premarket trading.

"Over the recent quarter, we saw a positive shift in consumer sentiment, leading to a rise in demand across various product sectors," said Co-Chief Executive Officer Jiazhen Zhao.

E-commerce platforms in China have been offering discounts and subsidies to lure shoppers in an uncertain economy. The focus on low-cost products has helped Chinese firms such as JD.Com9618.HK and Alibaba Group9988.HK to report better-than-expected quarterly revenue earlier this month.

Spending during the Chinese 618 shopping festival period from late-May through mid-June also lifted sales.

Temu, the sister app of Pinduoduo that sells everything from apparel to electronics at rock-bottom prices, has been giving stiff competition to incumbents such as Shein and Amazon in the United States. It was the top downloaded app in the U.S. and Canada shopping category in the second quarter, according to brokerage TH Data Capital.

The company's revenue was 52.28 billion yuan ($7.17 billion)in the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 43.68 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

PDD's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to 13.11 billion yuan in the second quarter from 8.90 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2923 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

