Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders have earned a 38% CAGR over the last three years

Some Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 40% over the last three months. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 162% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Pinduoduo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Pinduoduo has grown its revenue at 67% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 38% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PDD Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Pinduoduo is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Pinduoduo will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Pinduoduo shares, which cost holders 62%, while the market was up about 21%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 38% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pinduoduo better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pinduoduo that you should be aware of.

We will like Pinduoduo better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

