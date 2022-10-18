Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Pinduoduo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CN¥20b ÷ (CN¥192b - CN¥86b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Pinduoduo has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Online Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pinduoduo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pinduoduo.

So How Is Pinduoduo's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Pinduoduo is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 19% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 13,534% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Pinduoduo has decreased current liabilities to 45% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

Our Take On Pinduoduo's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Pinduoduo has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 63% return over the last three years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

