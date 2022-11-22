Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $66.76, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 52.09% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 28, 2022. On that day, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.45 billion, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +118% and +26.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.12.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

