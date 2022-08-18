Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $46.83, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.54 billion, down 0.82% from the prior-year quarter.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $16.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.67% and +14.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.47.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



