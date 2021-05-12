Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $124.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.15% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.9% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

PDD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.68, down 36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.15 billion, up 240.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.21 per share and revenue of $17.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.52% and +101.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PDD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

