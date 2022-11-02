Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $53.61, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 114.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.49 billion, up 34.54% from the year-ago period.

PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +118% and +26.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.35, so we one might conclude that Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

