Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $62.92, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 114.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.45 billion, up 33.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion, which would represent changes of +118% and +26.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

