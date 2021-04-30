Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. On 31 December 2020, the US$172b market-cap company posted a loss of CN¥7.2b for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Pinduoduo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Pinduoduo is bordering on breakeven, according to the 34 American Online Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CN¥2.2b in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 44% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pinduoduo given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 27% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

