Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Pinduoduo outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of CN¥14b beating estimates by 15%. Statutory losses were CN¥0.66, 59% smaller thanthe analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PDD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Pinduoduo's 32 analysts is for revenues of CN¥75.9b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 73% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching CN¥0.22 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥74.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.16 in 2021. Yet despite a small lift in revenues, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a reduction in sentiment after the latest results.

It will come as a surprise to learn that the consensus price target rose 24% to CN¥786, with the analysts clearly more interested in growing revenue, even as losses intensify. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Pinduoduo analyst has a price target of CN¥171 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥52.12. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 73%, in line with its 78% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 18% next year. So although Pinduoduo is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Pinduoduo dropped from profits to a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Pinduoduo. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Pinduoduo going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pinduoduo that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.