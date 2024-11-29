Pinduoduo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinduoduo with 27,114 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 38.94%. 12/13 weekly 90 puts and Jan-26 105 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.56. Earnings are expected on March 20th.

