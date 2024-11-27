Pinduoduo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinduoduo with 27,864 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 38.98%. 11/29 weekly 107 calls and 11/29 weekly 105 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on March 20th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PDD:
- QQQ ETF Update, 11/26/2024
- Trump Trade: Trump Media considers developing crypto payment service
- JPMorgan downgrades PDD on low visibility amid reinvestments
- PDD Holdings downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
- PDD Holdings price target lowered to $160 from $185 at Benchmark
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.