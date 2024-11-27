Pinduoduo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinduoduo with 27,864 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 38.98%. 11/29 weekly 107 calls and 11/29 weekly 105 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on March 20th.

