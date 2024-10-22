Pinduoduo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pinduoduo with 57,692 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 51.53%. 11/1 weekly 140 calls and 10/25 weekly 130 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 21,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on November 29th.

