Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates as demand for online shopping soars

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's Pinduoduo Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Friday, as more people shopped at its e-commerce platform during coronavirus lockdowns that shut down most brick and mortar shops.

The e-commerce company known for its deep discounts, said revenue rose 44% to 6.54 billion yuan ($916.66 million), beating estimates of 4.97 billion yuan, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.1346 Chinese yuan renminbi)

