Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates as demand for online shopping soars

May 22 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Friday, as more people shopped at its e-commerce platform during coronavirus lockdowns that shut down most brick and mortar shops.

The e-commerce company known for its deep discounts, said revenue rose 44% to 6.54 billion yuan ($916.66 million), beating estimates of 4.97 billion yuan, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.1346 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing;)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.