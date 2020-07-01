Pinduoduo appoints Lei Chen as Chief Executive Officer

July 1 (Reuters) - Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O appointed its technology head Lei Chen as its Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, effective immediately.

The China-based e-commerce company said its Chairman and former Chief Executive Zheng Huang will remain as Chairman of the board.

