PINC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.92, changing hands as low as $33.68 per share. Premier Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.11 per share, with $37.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.75.

