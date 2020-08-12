PINC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.88, changing hands as low as $32.38 per share. Premier Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.11 per share, with $39.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.78.

