PINC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.09, changing hands as high as $34.32 per share. Premier Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.64 per share, with $37.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.13.

