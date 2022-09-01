PIMCO's Balls sees 50 bps ECB rate hike next week

Adds details, more quotes

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - PIMCO, one of the world's largest fixed income investors, expects the ECB to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at next week's policy meeting, its global chief investment officer for fixed income said on Thursday.

Market expectations for a supersized 75 basis point September rate hike from the European Central Bank have shot up since data on Wednesday showed euro area inflation at a new record high at 9.1%.

"What matters is the overall tightening cycle that is priced in," Andrew Balls told Reuters.

"Assuming the ECB is happy with these expectations, there is no particular reason to do 75 basis points versus 50 bps, it wouldn't make a big difference in terms of the macro variable and is not what we expect," he said.

He added that the ECB has an extra level of complication in forming its monetary policy, given the pressure tighter policy places on lower-rated bond markets such as Italy's.

"At the margin, if you were concerned about these pressures, this would be a good reason to be predictable in terms of your (monetary policy) outcomes, which I think they're trying to do,” Balls said.

Italian 10-year bond yields briefly breached 4% for the first time since June on Thursday, reflecting unease over big ECB rate hikes.

Balls said that the selloff in British government bonds had been in line with other large bond markets such as Germany, which has also been hit hard by soaring natural gas prices.

"Gilts are starting to look fairer," he said, noting that the level of UK government bond yields was starting to look more reasonable given that Britain's bond market does not have the same depth or liquidity of the Treasury market in the United States.

PIMCO expects UK inflation rates to fall over the next year, Balls added.

