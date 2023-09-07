PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.61 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.39%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 14.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCS is 0.03%, an increase of 23.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 6,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,795K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 858K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 539.00% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 435K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 4.19% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to generate, over time, a level of income higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis, corporate debt obligations, and other income-producing securities of varying maturities issued by U.S. or foreign (non-U.S.) corporations or other business entities, including emerging market issuers and municipal securities.

