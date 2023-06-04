PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.61 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.23%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 14.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCS is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 7,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing a decrease of 25.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 79.09% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 24.36% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 0.38% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to generate, over time, a level of income higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis, corporate debt obligations, and other income-producing securities of varying maturities issued by U.S. or foreign (non-U.S.) corporations or other business entities, including emerging market issuers and municipal securities.

