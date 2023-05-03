PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.61 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.19%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 14.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.42 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCS is 0.03%, an increase of 22.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 7,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,396K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 86.07% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 496K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCS by 3.73% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Background Information

The fund seeks to generate, over time, a level of income higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. or foreign governments, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis, corporate debt obligations, and other income-producing securities of varying maturities issued by U.S. or foreign (non-U.S.) corporations or other business entities, including emerging market issuers and municipal securities.

