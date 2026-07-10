PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RCS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/13/26, PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund (Symbol: RCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.04, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of RCS's recent stock price of $5.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when RCS shares open for trading on 7/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.093 per share, with $8 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.43.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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Further RCS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.